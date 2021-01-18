Here’s How a Ghanaian Influencer Nails the Effortlessly Chic Look Everyday!

Connect with us

BellaNaija Style

Published

29 mins ago

 on

Ghanaian fashion influencer and street-style queen, Debbie Beeko has a chic and effortless style that keeps us glued to her page.

The fashionista constantly comes through with jaw-dropping looks that prove she has an innate ability for styling undeniably gorgeous ensembles time and again.

Debbie has a knack for monochromatic ensembles, power suit, bold colours, amazing statement pieces and structured looks.

Join us as we gather major sartorial inspiration for the week from Debbie Beeko.

Monday

Kick-off the week in a neutral power suit

@debbs_bjuku

Tuesday

Switch things up with an asymmetric skirt and top 

@debbs_bjuku

Wednesday

Because on Wednesdays, we wear pink! 

@debbs_bjuku

Thursday

A look that takes you from work to an evening hangout.

@debbs_bjuku

Friday 

It’s the end of the week, step out with a casual fit.

@debbs_bjuku

Saturday

This look is a perfect Saturday brunch fit.

@debbs_bjuku

Sunday

Sunday night-out calls for high fashion

@debbs_bjuku

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

 

BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

