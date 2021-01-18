Style
Here’s How a Ghanaian Influencer Nails the Effortlessly Chic Look Everyday!
Ghanaian fashion influencer and street-style queen, Debbie Beeko has a chic and effortless style that keeps us glued to her page.
The fashionista constantly comes through with jaw-dropping looks that prove she has an innate ability for styling undeniably gorgeous ensembles time and again.
Debbie has a knack for monochromatic ensembles, power suit, bold colours, amazing statement pieces and structured looks.
Join us as we gather major sartorial inspiration for the week from Debbie Beeko.
Monday
Kick-off the week in a neutral power suit
Tuesday
Switch things up with an asymmetric skirt and top
Wednesday
Because on Wednesdays, we wear pink!
Thursday
A look that takes you from work to an evening hangout.
Friday
It’s the end of the week, step out with a casual fit.
Saturday
This look is a perfect Saturday brunch fit.
Sunday
Sunday night-out calls for high fashion