Chiamaka & Toks are on a Forever Journey and It all Began on Facebook!

Today is another day when we take delight in the invention of social media and how it creates paths for the most beautiful love journeys. All thanks to Facebook, Chiamaka and Toks found love. 😍

It all began when Toks spotted Chiamaka in a group photo 9 years ago. As a tactical guy, he found a way to slide into her DMs, and you’ll need to keep reading to see how he eventually stole her heart. Today, we’ve got their pre-wedding photos to drool over and each frame is a perfect representation of their unwavering love. They look so smitten and their style… exceptional! These two look so cute together and we are super pumped about their sweet union.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Chiamaka:

The summer of 2015 painted the first strokes of our love story. Out of the blue, I received a message from Toks on Facebook. Curiously, he had spotted a photo of me with some friends in a Facebook group. It was then that we realized we’d been connected on the platform for ages, yet our virtual paths had never truly crossed. Our first conversation flowed with such ease, but was unexpectedly cut short due to my bustling summer plans. I remember promising Toks a continued chat – a promise I unintentionally broke. A few weeks on, a gentle nudge from him in the form of a message brought a smile to my face: “Aren’t you back yet?” We shared a good laugh and let our conversations dive deeper.

Despite the miles separating us – me in New Jersey and Toks in Maryland – fate decided to play matchmaker. A mutual friend’s beach bash at Coney Island, New York, provided the perfect stage for our first face-to-face meeting. We were both excited about the prospect of finally seeing each other in person after months of virtual conversations. Little did I know, that meeting would be the cornerstone of our ever-blossoming relationship. Toks, during that trip, expressed feelings that I carried with me back to New Jersey. Sharing my budding feelings with my sister, I confided, “I think I’ve met my soulmate, but I’m treading carefully.”

Though life resumed its pace post-New York, our chats intensified, revealing layers of Toks I grew to adore – his warmth, generosity, and selflessness. And as I was taking things slow, my heart was racing ahead. It wasn’t long before we decided to elevate our bond. Years have since flown by, filled with laughter, unwavering love, and cherished memories. Toks has been my steadfast pillar, cheering for every accomplishment and standing by me through every trial. Reflecting on our journey, from those initial texts to now, I see God’s meticulous hand in our union. I’m truly blessed to have found my soulmate in Toks.

By the groom, Toks:

Our love story began in June 2015, thanks to social media. Destiny brought us together through a Facebook group we both liked. It was an ordinary day when I stumbled upon a picture of her, shared by one of her friends. Little did I know, that single image would change my life forever. The moment I saw her, I was enchanted by her radiant smile and her extraordinary beauty. Everything about her, from her smile that could light up a room to her graceful legs and flowing hair, was truly exceptional. It was love at first sight, and I knew I had to reach out to her.

I gathered the courage to send her a message, and though she was initially unsure, fate had other plans. When I first messaged her, she said she was busy and would get back to me, which took about 6 days. I sent a follow-up message and joked with her about how she never came back, and we laughed it off. Although we laughed later, it was a painstaking six days, as I continually checked my phone just to see if she had responded. Eventually, she agreed to meet up, and our first encounter happened at a mutual friend’s birthday party on a picturesque New York beach, Coney Island. That day marked the start of a journey neither of us could have ever imagined.

Three months later, she made the wonderful decision to become my girlfriend, and from that moment on, our love has continued to grow, becoming stronger with each passing day. Our story is like a beautiful melody that keeps getting sweeter with every verse, and I can’t wait to see where this sweet symphony of love takes us next.

Credits

Bride @ghenove_va

Bridal Styling @saobyrami

Groom Styling @lmpgrooms

Bride’s Colourful Dress @emaginebybukola

Bride’s Black and Gold Dress @sheyeoladejo

Bride’s Traditional Outfit @zaynabsphirng

Makeup @tomilolaofbiggles

Hair @joviennehair

Planner @tamazingevents

Photography @jopstudios | @emmanuellaphotosgallery