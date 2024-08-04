Ugo Shot His Shot With Brenda Till He Got a ‘Yes!’

They say true love is worth fighting for, and we cannot agree more. Ugo found the love of his life, Brenda, and he was ready to fight his way into her heart.

He eventually got her phone number, and soon enough, a sweet connection was made. Now, it’s all sparks and butterflies as they decide to spend the rest of their lives together. Their pre-wedding photos are all shades of beautiful, and the chemistry in each frame… whoosh! Their sweet story is proof that true love always finds a way to blossom. We totally rooting for these two as they journey to forever. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Brenda:

Once upon a time, I took a walk for the first time in my area and I met a gentleman who couldn’t take NO for an answer and still drove back just so he could take my number. We became friends from there and I found the most amazing, caring and sweetest human in a man… I bless the day I decided to take that walk. I love you Mr. Williams, Thank you for showering me with so much love.

Credits

Bride: @lugard_brenda

Makeup: @blush_makeup

Photography: @kachiphotography