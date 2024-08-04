Connect with us

Ugo Shot His Shot With Brenda Till He Got a 'Yes!'

Chiamaka & Toks are on a Forever Journey and It all Began on Facebook!

Dive Into a Weekend of Love and Beauty With #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Toluwani and Luke Are on a Journey of Bliss! Enjoy Their Wedding Video

Thanks To a Mutual Friend, Krystle and Chidozie are On to Forever!

Ellen & Emmanuel's Love Journey Began With an Exciting Conversation At The Airport!

From College Friends to Lovers! Ayomide & Toni are Set For The Ailse

Love, Culture and Everything in Between! Zainab & Hamman's Kamu Ceremony in Abuja Was a Thrill

Oyime and Segun Met at a Wedding – Now It’s Their Own “Happy Ever After”!

Activate Your Fun Weekend Mode With Exciting Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Published

2 hours ago

 on

They say true love is worth fighting for, and we cannot agree more. Ugo found the love of his life, Brenda, and he was ready to fight his way into her heart.

He eventually got her phone number, and soon enough, a sweet connection was made. Now, it’s all sparks and butterflies as they decide to spend the rest of their lives together. Their pre-wedding photos are all shades of beautiful, and the chemistry in each frame… whoosh! Their sweet story is proof that true love always finds a way to blossom. We totally rooting for these two as they journey to forever. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

  

How we met
By the bride, Brenda:

Once upon a time, I took a walk for the first time in my area and I met a gentleman who couldn’t take NO for an answer and still drove back just so he could take my number. We became friends from there and I found the most amazing, caring and sweetest human in a man… I bless the day I decided to take that walk. I love you Mr. Williams, Thank you for showering me with so much love.

     

Credits
.
Bride@lugard_brenda
Makeup@blush_makeup
Photography@kachiphotography

 


