All Thanks to an Aunt Who Did The Matchmaking, Aisha and Malik Get to #Taitheknot

Ugo Shot His Shot With Brenda Till He Got a 'Yes!'

Chiamaka & Toks are on a Forever Journey and It all Began on Facebook!

Dive Into a Weekend of Love and Beauty With #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Toluwani and Luke Are on a Journey of Bliss! Enjoy Their Wedding Video

Thanks To a Mutual Friend, Krystle and Chidozie are On to Forever!

Ellen & Emmanuel's Love Journey Began With an Exciting Conversation At The Airport!

From College Friends to Lovers! Ayomide & Toni are Set For The Ailse

Love, Culture and Everything in Between! Zainab & Hamman's Kamu Ceremony in Abuja Was a Thrill

Oyime and Segun Met at a Wedding – Now It’s Their Own “Happy Ever After”!

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Aisha found her soulmate, Malik and it’s all thanks to her aunt who introduced them two years ago. As they got to know each other better, they fell deeper in love and decided that forever was the only way up.

They tied the knot in a grand 6-day wedding in Ilorin and it was an absolute blast. After their lovely welcome dinner and henna picnic, they had a Nikkah ceremony where they tied the knot according to their religion. They also had the Ere Osan and a lit reception and after-party to celebrate their new union. One thing that stood out was their exceptional style. They slayed all their looks effortlessly, proving to us that they are a stylish duo. Their wedding was indeed one for the books and would leave you in awe. 😍

Enjoy their wedding photos below:

How we met
By the bride, Aisha:

We met in September 2022 through my aunt and his sister who were friends. Shortly after we started talking, I realised I had found the man for me. He was everything I had prayed for in a partner all rolled into one. However, due to the activity in my daily life, I lost interest in being in a relationship. I was overwhelmed with the rigours of medical school. I cooled off and laid low, but he would continue to check in from time to time. Come December, he confronted me about not taking things seriously and confessed his interest in trying to have something serious with me. Being avoidant and bad under stress, I took that conversation as an opportunity to end things.

   

Shortly after, I think my aunt who introduced us checked in with him to see if all was going well and he told her the status of our relationship. She reached out to me shortly after and I got so upset. I confided in my parents who consoled me but also urged me to give it a legitimate chance. Going into our next conversation with an open mind in January, Malik asked if I would like for him to visit me. I rebutted with the option of us meeting for a day in Paris as already had a vacation to europe planned in February. He agreed and we met. After we had seen in person for the first time, I felt the familiar feeling of knowing this was the perfect life partner for me.

  

He is everything I’d ever need in a partner; patient, kind, thoughtful, intentional, and consistent. From a 48 hour trip, we ended up spending the whole week together getting to know one another. After, I returned to school and he returned to Nigeria and we dated long distance, which was the real test. In all, he passed with flying colours. He put in effort to plan virtual dates, go out of his way to make me smile, plan little surprises with my friends to make me feel his presence and this meant the world to me. The next time we saw was in May, I returned to Nigeria during a school break and our bond only grew closer.

      

The trip was short lived and I quickly returned to school. As usual with long distance, the distance wore heavily on our relationship and I, being a cranky partner, grew anxious as time passed. Malik being the sensitive partner strived to close the gap, He surprised me with a trip to Barcelona for a few days. That trip sealed the deal. In summary, I was certain that was my parter when i returned home and also shared this very casually with him as well.

 

     

 

                              

   

    

                  

  

  

 

  

         

    

Credits

Bride@aishabelgore
Groom@doctortee
Planner@sola_rahman
Bridal Stylist@lavish_bridal
Reception outfit@alonuko_bridal
Groom’s Stylist@kuartz_
Decor@alveenaevents
After-party decor@aribs_decor100
Makeup@ariyike_mua
Hairstylist@hairbyehis
After-party Look@house_of. _dova
After-party fabric@glitz_allure_fabrics
Groom’s Reception Look: @ugomonye.official
Groom’s Afterparty Look@dejiandkola
After-party Accessories@swarovski
Shoes@renecaovilla
Groom’s Shoes: @ferragamo | @aristocrats_luxury
Photography@kunle_laniyanweddings |  @raremagic_gallery
Videography@hmdshots
Content creators@oppyphotography | @yungie.jo | @weddingsbyzenchy
Cake@philspassion

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

