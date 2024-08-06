Connect with us

Omowunmi and Taiwo Went From Being Gym Buddies to Lovers!

It’s so thrilling how the universe can align one’s steps, leading them to be at the right place at the right time. Omowunmi can surely relate because that’s how she met her soulmate, Taiwo.

It all began one fateful evening when she accompanied her friend to make some inquiries about a gym – Little did she know that Cupid was going to lead her straight into the arms of the love of her life. Now, it’s all sparks and butterflies as they journey into foreverland and we are so excited for them. Their pre-wedding photos are so stunning, and the chemistry and goofy vibes are a testament to how smitten they are. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

     

How we met
By the bride, Omowunmi:

One evening, I found myself accompanying my best friend, Gbemisola to Ahmed’s house (Taiwo’s brother) as she made inquiries about a gym that Ahmed used to frequent. Little did I know that this seemingly mundane errand would lead me to a serendipitous encounter that would change the course of my life. As we approached his house, we chatted excitedly about our fitness goals, and how intentionally we were going to be with this new lifestyle. Upon reaching the doorstep, we were received warmly by Ahmed… and there, seated on the couch by the corner of the living room, with a smile so bright and warm at the same time was Taiwo.

   

His presence was magnetic, his eyes filled with a quiet warmth and I could barely make any form of eye contact because I was so shy. I couldn’t even act right, so I went down on both knees to greet him. I was so embarrassed. 🙈 He then responded “please stand up I am a young person”. In that moment, time seemed to stand still as our gazes locked, and I felt an inexplicable connection sparking between us. He was so obvious showing his emotions because he was just following me everywhere. He even escorted me back home. The next morning low and behold, I saw this man by the door of my house, in a whole gym attire saying he also wants to start going to the same gym. That marked the beginning of a journey filled with patience, kindness, and a love with my forever person that would illuminate even the darkest of nights.

                                 

Credits

Bride @mo_ajala
Makeup @glambyomoye
Dress @nana_ajala
Planner @thetwinklemoments
Groom’s suit @kenikoma.kollection
Photography @awgzzz

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

