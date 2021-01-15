24 Hours With Naomi Osaka! Here’s all that She Gets Up To

From what she normally eats for breakfast and practising in the morning to gyming in the afternoon and getting treatment afterwards, here’s what Naomi Osaka gets up to daily.

Naomi Osaka is currently training for the Australian Open, musing, “I’ll probably be nervous when I get there. I’m not so sure.” Naomi starts her days with avocado toast, then heads off practice and the gym, with treatment afterwards. Naomi also lets us get a sneak peak at her shoot with Levi’s.

