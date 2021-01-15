Connect with us

BN TV

24 Hours With Naomi Osaka! Here's all that She Gets Up To

BN TV

You're in for More! Meet the Cast + What you should Expect from Basketmouth's Comedy Series "Papa Benji" Going Forward

BN TV

Caramel Plugg is so Hilarious in this Episode of Ndani TGIF Show

BN TV

Now you can follow the Journey to Achieving Funke Akindele-Bello's "Omo Ghetto (The Saga)" Looks

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Dami & Chris have an awkward conversation about marriage on Episode 2 of "Little Black Book"

BN TV Music

Catch M.anifest's Captivating Live Performance of "Me Ne Woa"

BN TV

You'll Love Shalom Blac’s 10-Minute Guide to Airbrushed Skin and Everyday Glam

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

See what Mudi's Mum Found on Episode 4 of "Grow Up Or Nuts"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Tega goes to Leye for Help on Episode 5 (Underbelly) of Ndani TV's "Game On"

BN TV

Tolanibaj is keeping it Real & Answering all your Questions

BN TV

24 Hours With Naomi Osaka! Here’s all that She Gets Up To

BN TV

Published

2 hours ago

 on

From what she normally eats for breakfast and practising in the morning to gyming in the afternoon and getting treatment afterwards, here’s what Naomi Osaka gets up to daily.

Naomi Osaka is currently training for the Australian Open, musing, “I’ll probably be nervous when I get there. I’m not so sure.” Naomi starts her days with avocado toast, then heads off practice and the gym, with treatment afterwards. Naomi also lets us get a sneak peak at her shoot with Levi’s.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Omolola Olorunnisola: Financial Habits to Teach your Children in 2021

Rita Chidinma: Young Mothers, We are Our Own Freedom

BN Book Review: Grace Junkie by Jacqueline Oludimu | Review by Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya

Women’s March Global Set to Host the Virtual Edition of “The Global Count” Campaign | January 21st

Lola Odele: The Wounds We Don’t Talk About
Advertisement
css.php