Connect with us

BN TV

You're in for More! Meet the Cast + What you should Expect from Basketmouth's Comedy Series "Papa Benji" Going Forward

BN TV

Caramel Plugg is so Hilarious in this Episode of Ndani TGIF Show

BN TV

Now you can follow the Journey to Achieving Funke Akindele-Bello's "Omo Ghetto (The Saga)" Looks

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Dami & Chris have an awkward conversation about marriage on Episode 2 of "Little Black Book"

BN TV Music

Catch M.anifest's Captivating Live Performance of "Me Ne Woa"

BN TV

You'll Love Shalom Blac’s 10-Minute Guide to Airbrushed Skin and Everyday Glam

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

See what Mudi's Mum Found on Episode 4 of "Grow Up Or Nuts"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Tega goes to Leye for Help on Episode 5 (Underbelly) of Ndani TV's "Game On"

BN TV

Tolanibaj is keeping it Real & Answering all your Questions

BN TV

Lola OJ has 7 Tips to help you Study Effectively at Home during Lockdown

BN TV

You’re in for More! Meet the Cast + What you should Expect from Basketmouth’s Comedy Series “Papa Benji” Going Forward

BN TV

Published

48 seconds ago

 on

There’s more info about what you should expect from Basketmouth‘s comedy series “Papa Benji” in the coming episodes.

In this video, the cast members introduce themselves and talk about their experience on the production set and what it means to them. And yes, you finally get to meet Jiminus’ wife – Jemimah Osunde.

Off his, The Zing Network production company, “Papa Benji” comedy features comic characters such as Nedu Wazobia, Broda Shaggi, Buchi, Senator, Sound Sultan, Maleke and Basketmouth himself.

The comedy series follows the life of its eponymous character, Papa Benji, an industrious Igbo man who took a loan to start his pepper soup joint, which attends to many other interesting characters that come into the joint

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Rita Chidinma: Young Mothers, We are Our Own Freedom

BN Book Review: Grace Junkie by Jacqueline Oludimu | Review by Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya

Women’s March Global Set to Host the Virtual Edition of “The Global Count” Campaign | January 21st

Lola Odele: The Wounds We Don’t Talk About

E.B. Ayo: We Need to Create a Simple Industrialised Production Process to Get a Better Economy
Advertisement
css.php