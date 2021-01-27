Connect with us

Family, Cakes & PS5 - Reminisce had the Best Birthday Celebration

New Music: Bella Shmurda - Rush

New Music: Captain E feat. M-AYO - Bad Girl

New Video: Kofi Kinaata feat. Patoranking - Something Nice

New Music + Video: Ukenny feat. Zlatan - Chop Am (Like Palliative)

New Video: Broda Shaggi - Happy Day

Nosa is Moving Forward in a Major Way With His Music & New Single "We Raise a Sound" | Read our Exclusive Interview

Banky W is Ready to Drop a New Single & Music Video (And an Album too!)

Patoranking & Yemi Alade are Cooking Up Something 😍

From New Music "The Don" to Forthcoming EP "Something Else", Mr Eazi has some Major Announcements

It’s Reminisce’s birthday and the superstar woke up to cakes and one of the most trendy gifts of recent – a PS5!

The Afrobeats rapper will be celebrating his 40th in the sweetest way with his beautiful children and loved ones and we totally love the cute photos of himself and his kids which he shared on social media with the caption,

40 today! and I woke up to “pararan” 🎺😂😂 ati PS5🤪

Will be spending the day with my kids and Loved Ones. Thanks So Much for the Love ❤️

Photo Credit: @iamreminisce

