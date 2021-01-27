Family, Cakes & PS5 – Reminisce had the Best Birthday Celebration

It’s Reminisce’s birthday and the superstar woke up to cakes and one of the most trendy gifts of recent – a PS5!

The Afrobeats rapper will be celebrating his 40th in the sweetest way with his beautiful children and loved ones and we totally love the cute photos of himself and his kids which he shared on social media with the caption,

40 today! and I woke up to “pararan” 🎺😂😂 ati PS5🤪 Will be spending the day with my kids and Loved Ones. Thanks So Much for the Love ❤️

Photo Credit: @iamreminisce