New Music: Captain E feat. M-AYO – Bad Girl

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Fast-rising music act, Captain E, the son of Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde kicks off 2021 with an Afro-Pop record “Bad Girl” featuring Nigerian singer-songwriter M-AYO. Written, produced, mixed and mastered by Captain E and co-written by M-AYO.

“Bad Girl” talks about two curious men who want to know what makes a bad girl tick. This single is heavily influenced by the current wave of “Gbese” type songs dominating the air space in Nigeria fused with harmonies and melodies from RnB and Pop.  was

Listen to the track below:

