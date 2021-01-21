Connect with us

BN TV

Mimi Onalaja & the Shady Bunch discuss Sliding in the DMs on Episode 7 of "Shade Corner" Season 4

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Will Mayowa have her Way? Watch Episode 6 (Chain Reaction) of Ndani TV's "Game On"

BN TV

Toke Makinwa is all about Hygiene in this Episode of "Toke Moments"

BN TV

Let Ronke Raji show you How to Care for Short Natural Hair

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Take a Moment to Enjoy the Beauty of Yoruba Culture with Nissi Ogulu's 3D Animated Short Film "The Satchel"

BN TV

What was Dating Life Like Before Marriage? Mory Coco reveals Five Reasons she Broke Up with People in the Past

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The Inspector is 'A Step Closer' to Solving his Case on episode 8 of "Inspector K" Season 3

BN TV Events News

5 Major Highlights from President Joe Biden & Vice President Kamala Harris' Inauguration

BN TV Movies & TV Music Scoop

#InaugurationDay: All the Celebrities that Performed at Joe Biden & Kamala Harris' Swearing-In Ceremony

BN TV

"Bridgerton" Star Golda Rosheuvel talks Playing TV's First Black Queen on "No Filter with Naomi"

BN TV

Mimi Onalaja & the Shady Bunch discuss Sliding in the DMs on Episode 7 of “Shade Corner” Season 4

BN TV

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Akah Nnani, Tamara, Noble, and Dayo are back with episode 7 of “Shade Corner” season 4. Amongst all the banter, facts and serious discussions are addressed concerning issues that the ideal Nigerian youth faces.

We have all either slid in the DMs or gotten some interesting DMs, sometimes, we have also gotten the annoying DMs.

In this episode, the Shady bunch and media personality, Mimi Onalaja reveal everything in their DMS and rules of sliding in the DMs.

Enjoy.

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Tari Taylaur: Let’s not Turn a Blind Eye to Poor Waste Management in Lagos State

Lola Odele: Is it Possible to Separate Artists from their Art? 

Peace Chinenye: 6 Lucrative Online Businesses for Nigerian Youth

Ayishat Olanrewaju: Does your Brand Have a Core Message?

Have you Read Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Latest Short Story, “Olikoye”?
Advertisement
css.php