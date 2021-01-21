Mimi Onalaja & the Shady Bunch discuss Sliding in the DMs on Episode 7 of “Shade Corner” Season 4

Akah Nnani, Tamara, Noble, and Dayo are back with episode 7 of “Shade Corner” season 4. Amongst all the banter, facts and serious discussions are addressed concerning issues that the ideal Nigerian youth faces.

We have all either slid in the DMs or gotten some interesting DMs, sometimes, we have also gotten the annoying DMs.

In this episode, the Shady bunch and media personality, Mimi Onalaja reveal everything in their DMS and rules of sliding in the DMs.

Enjoy.