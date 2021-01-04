Follow the Recovery Process of a Teenage Rape Survivor in Tunde Kelani’s Short Film “To Live Again”

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Filmmaker Tunde Kelani presents his latest short film “To Live Again“, a film which tells the tale of a rape survivor’s mental health recovery process.

A once lively teenager suddenly stops talking and starts keeping to herself. She attempts suicide and is brought into the Child and Adolescent Mental Clinic in a General Hospital. She refuses medication but her school’s counselor visits her and gradually starts her on her way to recovery.

The film features Bukky Ogunnote, Bunmi Odejimi, Sunkanmi Odejimi and Adebimpe Olaintan. It was written by Yinka Egbokhare.

Watch below:

