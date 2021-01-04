Funmi Iyanda Discusses the Solution to Electricity Problem in Nigeria on Episode 9 of “Public Eye”

Connect with us

It has been seven years since the Nigerian government privatized electricity in the country. Since then, we’ve seen marginal improvement and neglect of electricity distribution channels which have led to the loss of life.

In episode 9 of “Public Eye“, Funmi Iyanda discusses increased tariffs and the solution to the electricity problem in the country with Power Up Nigeria founder, Adetayo Adegbemie, and the CDA Chairman of Residents association, Olawale Augustine Olalusi.

Watch the new episode below:

Lee Ada'Eze is a content writer at BellaNaija. A seamless raconteur who tells stories through different media from content, ghost and screenwriting to acting and creative directing. She is also skilled in email marketing. When she's not working, she's probably in her head, listening to good music, watching a movie or having a fulfilling time out. Lee is very passionate about self-awareness and helping everyone around her know their self-worth. Unpredictable and reserved; a beautiful blend of multiple personalities. You can reach Lee directly on: Instagram/Twitter - @leeadaeze & [email protected]

