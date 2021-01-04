Funmi Iyanda Discusses the Solution to Electricity Problem in Nigeria on Episode 9 of “Public Eye”

It has been seven years since the Nigerian government privatized electricity in the country. Since then, we’ve seen marginal improvement and neglect of electricity distribution channels which have led to the loss of life.

In episode 9 of “Public Eye“, Funmi Iyanda discusses increased tariffs and the solution to the electricity problem in the country with Power Up Nigeria founder, Adetayo Adegbemie, and the CDA Chairman of Residents association, Olawale Augustine Olalusi.

Watch the new episode below: