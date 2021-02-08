Connect with us

Inspired

BeginIT & Sparkle Foundation have partnered to train Children in underserved Communities on Tech Skills

Features Inspired

Chisom Winifred: Dear Creative, it’s Okay to Give Yourself Time to Figure Things Out

Features Inspired

Ibukun Ajayi: Does the Idea of a Bigger Picture Weigh you Down?

Inspired Style

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 370

Career Features Inspired

Wunmi Adelusi: How Effective are S.M.A.R.T. Goals?

Features Inspired Living

Your Better Self with Akanna: Breaking Out of the Prison of your Mind

Inspired

Access Bank's W Initiative partners with The Lagos State Government to help Female Entrepreneurs flourish

Inspired Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 369

Career Inspired

Maymunah Kadiri, Nelson Olanipekun, Adekemi Adeniyan selected for 2021 Aspen Institute's New Voice Fellowship

Inspired Living

We Spoke to A Couple Who Welcomed a Set of Twins After 16 Years of Marriage | The Conversation Will Leave You Smiling

Inspired

BeginIT & Sparkle Foundation have partnered to train Children in underserved Communities on Tech Skills

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Sparkle Foundation is excited to announce the awesome partnership between them and BeginIT to impact the children in Ottumara Community, Lagos State, Nigeria with new digital technological skills.

This project which is completely free for 6 months, will afford the children in underserved communities an opportunity to learn the basics of web programming, coding, and also how to create games and animations. They will be introduced to tech videos, tips & tricks on IT & Programming.

Goal

  • To arouse children’s interest in the sphere of intellectual production.
    To give a head start to personal growth, and to influence the choice of a future profession.
  • To give low-income children in the community an attainable and relatively quick path to a sustainable career.
  • Teaching core employable tech skills.

BeginIT is a social educational project from the Sinet Team (Indriver), aimed at identifying and guidance of capable children from orphanages, boarding schools, and rural schools in the sphere of new technologies.

The project which is a life-changing journey will positively influence the fate of the participants, and among them will emerge new, talented programmers, designers, IT entrepreneurs, scientists, and other representatives of the new economy.

Sparkle Foundation is also seeking financial support and donations of fairly used or brand new laptops to add to the existing which will help develop our children on Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

Sparkle Foundation is a nongovernmental organization created to help orphans and children from low-income families. Its mission is to empower children, thereby ensuring that they have a prosperous future ahead of them.

It is important that children from low-income families have the opportunity to gain knowledge that will help them become in-demand specialists in various fields of IT in the future.

They are grateful to BeginIT and Indriver for this initiative and we look forward to more impacts.

To support their programs, please reach out to us via

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.sparklefoundationng.org

Tel: +2347087723544

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Great Opara: Clubhouse Fever and the Power of Twitter Naija

Fola Daniel Adelesi: Times Have Changed! You Need to Reinvent and Equip Yourself

SustyVibes Set to Commence the #Communitrees Tree Planting and Advocacy Project | March 2021

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Why Akinola Davies Jr’s Sundance Win for “Lizard” is Great for Nollywood

Mfonobong Inyang: Why you Need to Tell your Story and Write a Book in 2021
Advertisement
css.php