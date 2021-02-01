Dorcas Shola Fapson details her Birthday Experience in this Interesting Vlog

Dorcas Shola Fapson has premiered a new vlog on YouTube!

The actress and TVpersonality took a trip to Dubai with her long time girlfriends to celebrate her 30th birthday and she’s finally sharing everything we didn’t get to see.

From arriving late to Dubai and having a fun boat cruise with the squad to one of her friends getting seriously injured and having to spend the rest of the day getting treatment, Dorcas details the entire experience in this interesting vlog.

Although she had to cancel on the rest of her plans for the day, she is grateful that her friend is fine.

Watch the vlog below: