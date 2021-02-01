Connect with us

Dorcas Shola Fapson details her Birthday Experience in this Interesting Vlog

A Day in Abimbola Craig's Life + Everything that Went Down on Bisola Aiyeola's 35th Birthday

Telande World's Snails in Garlic Cream Sauce Recipe is a Must Try

Kene Rapu discusses Growing Your Passion in this Episode of "Under 40 CEOs"

New Video: Dunsin Oyekan - Forever

There's a 100% Guarantee You'll Love The Kitchen Muse's Minced Meat Spaghetti Recipe

Mr Eazi Reflects on His Journey to Becoming 'The Don'

Baby Kicks, Morning Sickness + Cravings - The Adanna & David Family have some Pregnancy Updates

Catch Episode 8 (Q&A) of Basketmouth's Comedy Series "Papa Benji"

You Have to See the Trailer for the Much-Anticipated Nollywood-Bollywood Collaboration “Namaste Wahala”

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Dorcas Shola Fapson has premiered a new vlog on YouTube!

The actress and TVpersonality took a trip to Dubai with her long time girlfriends to celebrate her 30th birthday and she’s finally sharing everything we didn’t get to see.

From arriving late to Dubai and having a fun boat cruise with the squad to one of her friends getting seriously injured and having to spend the rest of the day getting treatment, Dorcas details the entire experience in this interesting vlog.

Although she had to cancel on the rest of her plans for the day, she is grateful that her friend is fine.

Watch the vlog below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

