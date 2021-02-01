A Day in Abimbola Craig’s Life + Everything that Went Down on Bisola Aiyeola’s 35th Birthday

Connect with us

It was Bisola Aiyeola‘s 35th birthday recently and the ever bubbly actress had a party to celebrate with some of her friends including filmmaker, Abimbola Craig who documented the event and has now shared the vlog. In Abimbola’s vlog, she takes us through a day in her life, from her morning work out to a beach hangout. She says,

Hi Peperempe’s, I don’t go out at all during these crazy times, however my G Bisola turned 50, lol and I had to show. I also went to the beach, yes all masked and shades on, can’t wait for all this to be over. Till then stay safe.

The birthday girl sure had fun as she was seen smiling through the entire video as her friends showered her with love. Bisola also had the chance to perform some of her original songs as well as show off the “hot stepper” in her. Forever the life of the party.

Enjoy!

