Things Get Worse Between Saze & Tega in Episode 8 of Ndani TV’s “Game On”

Episode 8 (Want To, Want To) of NdaniTV’s web series “Game On” has premiered on YouTube.

In this week’s episode, Saze and Tega seem to have a marriage on the rocks as things seem to only get worse between them. Mayowa decides to move out of the apartment she shares with Leye.

“Game On” stars Ebenezer Eno, Omowunmi Dada, Ian Wordi, Eso Dike, Taye Arimoro, Eve Bankong and is directed by Abimbola Craig.

Watch the new episode below: