Netflix Chronicles the Life of Brazilian Footballer in New Documentary “Pelé” | Watch the Official Trailer

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The official trailer for the new Netflix documentary “Pelé” has premiered on YouTube.

“Pelé” chronicles the life of the Brazilian football player, Edson Arantes do Nascimento – better known as Pelé. The documentary looks back at the extraordinary period when Pelé, the only player to win three World Cup titles, went from a young superstar in 1958 to a national hero, amidst a radical and turbulent era in Brazilian history.

The film charts Pelé’s remarkable journey to becoming the ‘King of Football’ and leading his nation’s team to their historic win at the 1970 World Cup. With rare and exclusive filmed access to Pelé himself, the film emotionally showcases the star reflecting upon his impressive career. The documentary also includes rare archive and interviews from former legendary team-mates at Santos Futebol Clube and the Brazilian national team, including Zagallo, Amarildo and Jairzinho, as well as extraordinary testimonials from family members, journalists, artists and other personalities who witnessed the golden age of Brazilian football.

“Pelé” will be available on Netflix globally on 23rd February 2021.

Watch the trailer below:

