Gladys and Haruna have a New Discovery about Leo in Episode 6 of The Naked Convos' "Little Black Book"

It's Mudi's Birthday in Episode 8 of "Grow Up or Nuts"

Must Watch Trailer: Cynthia Erivo Shines in National Geographic's "Genius: Aretha"

Ayra Starr talks Everything Music with Don Jazzy & Toolz on the "Midday Show"

Need a Quick Snack? Try Dolapo Grey's Gizzard Recipe

Don't Miss the 'Valentine Is Coming' Episode of FK & Jollz's "I Said What I Said" Podcast

Treat your Guests to a Sumptuous Meal with Sisi Jemimah's Peppered Fish Stew Recipe

Toke Makinwa is all about Valentine's Day in this Episode of "Toke Moments"

Diary of a Kitchen Lover's One Egg Stew Recipe is a Must Try

What Ridiculous Sex Myths have you Heard? Taymesan joins the Conversation in Episode 10 of "Shade Corner" Season 4

In episode 6 of The Naked Convos‘ “Little Black Book“, Tade nurses Leo back to life and they share a moment over salad while Gladys and Haruna who seems to have made an interesting discovery about Leo.

The Belinda Yanga directed series was scripted by Abosi Ogba and Sally Kenneth-Dadzie and produced by Lydia Idakula-Sobogun. It stars Ikechukwu Onunaku (Leo), Teniola Aladese (Tade), Oreka Godis, Anee Icha, Floyd Igbo, Chimela Azurunwa, Kiki Omeli, Jeffrey Kanu, Omoye Uzamere and many more.

Watch the new episode below:

