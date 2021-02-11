Diane’s New Nollywood Project “Ricordi” is Coming | But First, the Trailer

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Reality star, Diane Russet, has released the official trailer for her forthcoming romance web series, “Ricordi“, directed by Michael ‘AMA Psalmist’ Akinrogunde, produced by Diane Russet and Abdul Tijani Ahmed.

Starring Diane Russet, Daniel Etim-Effiong, Teniola Aladese, Eso Dike, Abdul TJ, Debby Felix and Daniel Abua, the upcoming romance series is based on a story by the Big Brother Naija reality star.

The new web series will premiere on February 14, Valentine’s Day.

Watch the trailer:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

