Catch Episode 9 (Foreign Currency) of Basketmouth's Comedy Series "Papa Benji"

A Day in the Life of Timini Egbuson - See All He Got Up To

Dodos Uvieghara's Extreme Closet Declutter + Organizing Tips

Learn How To Cook Ogbono Soup with Sisi Jemimah's Recipe

Sisi Yemmie threw Her Hubby a Surprise 40th Birthday Party He'll Never Forget

Claire Idera Nnani shares what she Packed in her Hospital Bag

#BNMovieFeature is Celebrating the Month of Love with Romantic Movies | Watch "You Again"

A Simi & Adekunle Gold Live Performance of "Bites the Dust" to Kickstart Your Weekend

Twyse Ereme is an Absolute Vibe on this Episode of Ndani TGIF Show

Get to Know Mory Coco a Little More with this Fun Q&A Tag

Catch Episode 9 (Foreign Currency) of Basketmouth’s Comedy Series “Papa Benji”

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Episode 9 of Basketmouth‘s comedy series “Papa Benji” has premiered and this episode is titled ‘Foreign Currency’.

Off his, The Zing Network production company, “Papa Benji” comedy features comic characters such as Nedu Wazobia, Broda Shaggi, Buchi, Senator, Ekwutousi, Maleke, Sound Sultan, Jemima Osunde, Romeo_WJ, OG Tega, Real Warri Pikin and Basketmouth himself.

The comedy series follows the life of its eponymous character, Papa Benji, an industrious Igbo man who took a loan to start his pepper soup joint, which attends to many other interesting characters that come into the joint. Enjoy the rib-cracking dialogue and exchanges of customers and staff at the famous Papa Benji pepper soup joint.

Watch the new episode below:

