Learn How To Cook Ogbono Soup with Sisi Jemimah's Recipe

A Day in the Life of Timini Egbuson - See All He Got Up To

Dodos Uvieghara's Extreme Closet Declutter + Organizing Tips

Catch Episode 9 (Foreign Currency) of Basketmouth's Comedy Series "Papa Benji"

Sisi Yemmie threw Her Hubby a Surprise 40th Birthday Party He'll Never Forget

Claire Idera Nnani shares what she Packed in her Hospital Bag

#BNMovieFeature is Celebrating the Month of Love with Romantic Movies | Watch "You Again"

A Simi & Adekunle Gold Live Performance of "Bites the Dust" to Kickstart Your Weekend

Twyse Ereme is an Absolute Vibe on this Episode of Ndani TGIF Show

Get to Know Mory Coco a Little More with this Fun Q&A Tag

Published

3 hours ago

 on

In this episode of her food vlog, Sisi Jemimah is sharing a thirst trapping ogbono soup recipe.

Ingredients:

Assorted meats (Ponmo, Shaki, Bokoto, Beef, Goat meat and Offals, snail are ideal)

1 Cup Blended Ogbono

1/2 cup Palm Oil

Any of: Ugu/ Efinrin/ Spinach/ UzizaLocust Beans

Ground Crayfish

Smoked Prawns

Smoked Catfish

Stockfish

Cayenne Pepper (Atagungun) OR Chopped Scotch bonnet Pepper

Stock cubes

Salt to taste

Learn the process below:

