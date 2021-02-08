BN TV
Learn How To Cook Ogbono Soup with Sisi Jemimah’s Recipe
In this episode of her food vlog, Sisi Jemimah is sharing a thirst trapping ogbono soup recipe.
Ingredients:
Assorted meats (Ponmo, Shaki, Bokoto, Beef, Goat meat and Offals, snail are ideal)
1 Cup Blended Ogbono
1/2 cup Palm Oil
Any of: Ugu/ Efinrin/ Spinach/ UzizaLocust Beans
Ground Crayfish
Smoked Prawns
Smoked Catfish
Stockfish
Cayenne Pepper (Atagungun) OR Chopped Scotch bonnet Pepper
Stock cubes
Salt to taste
Learn the process below: