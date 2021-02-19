Rofia’s Business is Finally Coming Together! Watch Episode 2 of Biodun Stephen’s Comedy Web Series “Rofia Tailor Loran”

Episode 2 of Shutter Speed’s comedy web series “Rofia Tailor Loran (RTL)” has finally premiered, and in this episode, Rofia and Lape have picked a name and begun designing the space for Rofia’s fashion business.

“RTL” is about a small-time tailor (Rofia) who comes to the city to find greener pastures. She connects with an old friend, a supposed city big gal, (Lape) and together they navigate the murky waters of friendship and business.

In this series, Bimbo Ademoye and Bolaji Ogunmola give a stellar performance alongside a host of cameo appearances.

The series is produced and directed by Biodun Stephen.

Enjoy!