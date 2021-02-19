Follow the Hilarious Adventures of Fola ‘FJ’ Joseph in the First Episode of Ndani TV’s “Ratings”

Ndani TV has premiered the first episode of the comedy series titled, “Ratings​” which follows the hilarious adventures of a taxi driver – Fola Joseph, ‘FJ’ for short.

The series features Michael Sani Amanesi, Jide Kosoko, Adekunle Bryan, and written by Bode Asiyanbi.

In this episode, FJ encounters an associate in the motion transport business who is on his way to deliver some party Jollof.

Watch the video below: