BNMovieFeature: Watch “The Personal Assistant” starring Bimbo Ademoye, Monalisa Chinda & Bolanle Ninalowo

Hello BellaNaijarians! Welcome to February.

The much-loved #BNMovieFeature is back for a 2019 run after we kicked things off in 2017 (Yes, we’ve featured over a hundred movies so far!)

In this section, we showcase full-length Nigerian movies for our film-loving BNers. There are throwback movies, new movies, Yoruba movies, Igbo movies, Hause movies, English movies, Short films, Serials and so much more.

There’s so much to look forward to and you can also take a look at our past features here.

***

The movie for today is titled “The Personal Assistant“, starring Bimbo Ademoye, Monalisa Chinda, Bolanle Ninalowo, Gbemga Titiloye, Shawn Faqua and many more.

Synopsis:

When a mean boss learns that the chairman of a company she needs business from is attracted to her personal assistant, she has to defer to her own PA to win the account.

This film was directed by Eneaji Chris Eneng and produced by Emem Isong.

Watch the film below: