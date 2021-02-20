Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMovieFeature: Watch "The Personal Assistant" starring Bimbo Ademoye, Monalisa Chinda & Bolanle Ninalowo

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

You can Watch Episode 11(The Silver Spoon) of Basketmouth's Comedy Series "Papa Benji" Right Here

BN TV

Wathoni Anyansi discusses Home Birth in this Episode of "Baby Talk Show"

BN TV

Dimma Umeh is Answering all your Questions in this Interesting Vlog

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Nollywood

Follow the Hilarious Adventures of Fola 'FJ' Joseph in the First Episode of Ndani TV's "Ratings"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Rofia's Business is Finally Coming Together! Watch Episode 2 of Biodun Stephen’s Comedy Web Series “Rofia Tailor Loran”

BN TV Music

Episode 4 of Ms Banks' "Bank On It" Series takes you Behind the Scenes of Dolapo's "Interest" Music Video

BN TV

Here's How Mory Coco Gets Through Difficult Times

BN TV

Catch YouTubers Eric Okafor & Konyinsola Osinubi in the Latest Episode of Ndani TGIF Show

BN TV

How to Make Food Tray for Business, According to Diary of a Kitchen Lover

BN TV

#BNMovieFeature: Watch “The Personal Assistant” starring Bimbo Ademoye, Monalisa Chinda & Bolanle Ninalowo

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Hello BellaNaijarians! Welcome to February.

The much-loved #BNMovieFeature is back for a 2019 run after we kicked things off in 2017 (Yes, we’ve featured over a hundred movies so far!)

In this section, we showcase full-length Nigerian movies for our film-loving BNers. There are throwback movies, new movies, Yoruba movies, Igbo movies, Hause movies, English movies, Short films, Serials and so much more.

There’s so much to look forward to and you can also take a look at our past features here.

***

The movie for today is titled “The Personal Assistant“, starring Bimbo Ademoye, Monalisa Chinda, Bolanle Ninalowo, Gbemga Titiloye, Shawn Faqua and many more.

Synopsis:

When a mean boss learns that the chairman of a company she needs business from is attracted to her personal assistant, she has to defer to her own PA to win the account.

This film was directed by Eneaji Chris Eneng and produced by Emem Isong.

Watch the film below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Caleb Okereke: “Sister Rose” is Challenging you to Shun your Respectability Politics

Tolu Falode: Avoid Toxic Relationships Using these Tips

Farida Yahya: 10 Ways to Maximize Grants for your Business

Firecracker Toyeen: My College Park Experience (4)

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Will Little White Lies Take Me to Hell?
Advertisement
css.php