BN TV
Sisi Jemimah’s Easy Chicken Alfredo Recipe is so Appetizing
It’s Valentine’s Day and if you’re looking for the perfect homemade meal to spice things up, you should try Sisi Jemimah‘s easy chicken alfredo recipe.
Ingredients:
300g Tagliatelle Pasta
500ml Double Cream
300g Boneless Chicken
1/2 Cup Grated Parmesab Cheese
1 Small Onion
3 Tbsp Cooking Oil
2 tbsp Butter
1 tsp Dried Basil
1 tsp Dried Oregano
1 tsp Chicken Seasoning
1 tbsp Minced Garlic
2 tsp Black Pepper
Salt to taste
To season chicken:
1 tsp Black Pepper
2 tsp Onion Powder
2 tsp Garlic Powder
1 Chicken Bouillon
1 tsp Adobo Seasoning
Salt to taste
Learn the process below: