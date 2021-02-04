WorldCancerDay: Solumkolia Obi-Anazodo shares Words of Encouragement as a Stage 3 Breast Cancer Survivor

Connect with us

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Author and entrepreneur SolumKolia Obi-Anazodo is a stage 3 breast cancer survivor. She runs an initiative called ‘Keep It Sleek and Survive (K.I.S.S)’ which focuses on creating awareness and raising funds for women who cannot afford basic things like a mammogram, ultrasound and in some cases, chemotherapy.

For #WorldCancerDay this 2021, SolumKolia shares some quick words of encouragement to people battling with breast cancer. She says, “Cancer is not a death sentence. Stay focused and have the right mindset. Early detection is very key.”

Watch the video below:

