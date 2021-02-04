Connect with us

BN TV

A Trophy Room + Art Gallery – Take a Trip Inside Serena Williams' Stunning New Home

Published

2 hours ago

 on

If you’ve ever wondered what Serena Williams‘ home looks like, here’s your chance to see it.

In this episode of “Open Door“, tennis legend and 23-time Grand Slam singles title winner, Serena Williams gives Architectural Digest (AD) a tour of her stunning new home north of Miami. After living with her sister Venus on and off for over 20 years, Serena and husband Alexis Ohanian have made a stylish new home for their family.

From the eclectic artwork (including her own painting) to the world-beating trophy room, Serena’s home could only belong to someone as multifaceted and accomplished as her. “I was moving away from Venus for the first time in my life, so I wanted it to be really meaningful,” Serena says.

While mixing family with business can be risky, the secret to their success as siblings and creative collaborators is simple: “You have to know your lane. I’m really good at playing tennis; I’m not as good at interiors. But I was able to learn through just watching Venus.”

Enjoy!

