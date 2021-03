Dapo Tuburna has released his awaited EP titled “I Remember Everything“.

The 6-track EP which begins with “Pause” features Afrobeats star Mayorkun in the fifth track “See Finish“. Other tracks include “Sinner Man Vibes”, “Wickedest Wine“, “Gbim Gbim Gbim“, and the closing track “I Remember Everything“.

Production credits for the project go to Quebeat, ID Cabasa, Syn X, Vybes, Kizz Ernie and Dr Jazz.

Listen to the EP below: