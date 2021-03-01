Jidekene Achufusi details his Nollywood Experience on “Rubbin’ Minds”

In this episode of “Rubbin’ Minds,” Jidekene Achufusi chats with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu about the lockdown, getting his role in “Living In Bondage: Breaking Free” and his Nollywood experience in general.

About the lockdown, he says,

Well, I had a couple of interviews lined up for a start, for publicity and all of that. But I’m thankful because one thing I was able to take away from being locked down is patience. It gave me the opportunity to think through a lot of things. Things I just wanted to jump into. It allowed me to relax more, have a general overview of what the industry is like at the different level. So yeah, it was a good time for reflection.

On why he sent in his audition video for “Living In Bondage: Breaking Free“:

Being someone who has come from Enugu several times by road to audition for different platforms, different auditions from EbonyLife to Tinsel and the rest of them, I didn’t want to do it, to be honest, because I felt like Deja Vu all over again. So I didn’t want to do it but eventually, I got a call and they said I matched the physical description of what they were looking for so it was more or less a special invitation to submit the video.

Watch the interview below: