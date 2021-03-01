Fejiro Reflects on her History with Lamar in Episode 4 of Diane Russet’s Web Series “Ricordi”

Episode 4 of Diane Russet‘s web series “Ricordi” is here.

In this episode, Fejiro recollects her history with Lamar while Soye plans a nice time with David which doesn’t go as planned.

“Ricordi” is directed by Michael ‘AMA Psalmist’ Akinrogunde, produced by Diane Russet and Abdul Tijani Ahmed.

Starring Diane Russet, Daniel Etim-Effiong, Teniola Aladese, Eso Dike, Abdul TJ, Debby Felix, Rita Edwards and Daniel Abua, the upcoming romance series is based on a story by the Big Brother Naija reality star.

Watch the new episode: