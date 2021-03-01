Connect with us

Movies & TV

Big Win for O-T Fagbenle as he's set to Play Barack Obama in Showtime Anthology Series "The First Lady"

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Check Out the Official Posters for “Devil In Agbada" starring Erica Nlewedim, Linda Osifo & Efe Irele

Movies & TV Scoop

Nengi is a sight to behold on Glitz Africa Magazine’s Latest Issue

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Fejiro Reflects on her History with Lamar in Episode 4 of Diane Russet’s Web Series “Ricordi”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Meet the Star Studded Cast of Kayode Kasum's Comedy Film "Ponzi" + Watch the Trailer

Movies & TV Scoop Sweet Spot

6 of Adesua Etomi-Wellington's Oh-So-Adorable Pregnancy Moments

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Malik makes a Bold Move in Episode 3 of Diane Russet’s Web Series “Ricordi”

Events Movies & TV Scoop Style

BN Red Carpet (Virtual) Fab: 78th Golden Globe Awards | #GoldenGlobes

Events Movies & TV Scoop

John Boyega, Chadwick Boseman, Daniel Kaluuya win at the 2021 Golden Globes | See Full List

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Binge Watch Season 2 of Damilola Mike-Bamiloye’s Web Series “Abattoir"

Movies & TV

Big Win for O-T Fagbenle as he’s set to Play Barack Obama in Showtime Anthology Series “The First Lady”

Published

6 hours ago

 on

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: O. T. Fagbenle attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Showtime is producing a new anthology series “The First Lady” and British-Nigerian actor O-T Fagbenle who is set to star in Marvel’s “Black Widow” alongside Scarlett Johansson, has been cast to play the role of the United States’ first African American President, Barack Obama.

According to Variety, the show intends to reveal the American leadership, honouring the women “at the heart of the White House,” as Grammy award winner Viola Davis will be playing First Lady Michelle Obama.

Other actors set to star in the first season include Michelle Pfeiffer who will play Betty Ford. Aaron Eckhart will also star as President Gerald Ford while Gillian Anderson will play Eleanor Roosevelt.

O-T Fagbenle’s previous works include the Hulu series “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Doctor Who,” “The Five,” and “Looking”.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the excited actor wrote, “Not sure what’s more of an honour, playing @barackobama doing a TV show honouring @michelleobama or getting to work with the inspirational @violadavis. Suffice to say I’m giving thanks :)”

“The First Lady” is produced by Showtime and Lionsgate Television. The series is written and executive produced by Aaron Cooley while Susanne Bier will direct and executive producers well. Other executive producers include Viola Davis, Julius Tennon, Andrew Wang of JuVee Productions, Cathy Schulman of Welle Entertainment, Jeff Gaspin via Gaspin Media, and Brad Kaplan of LINK Entertainment.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Chizurum Egwunwankwo: How I Cope With the Emotional Toll of Job Hunting

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Money Matters with Nimi: Ten Money Tips for Couples

Buife Nomeh: 7 Questions to Answer when Preparing a Report Presentation at Work

Firecracker Toyeen: My College Park Experience (5)
Advertisement
css.php