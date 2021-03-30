NewlyNearly Virtual Gathering: Lami Tumaka Came Through With Deep Words of Wisdom

Connect with us

2 hours ago

Hi Fam!

Were you a part of the NewlyNearly Virtual Gathering by Golden Penny and BellaNaija Weddings?

If you were, here’s a huge thank you for joining and if you weren’t, that’s okay. We had very brilliant speakers, all of whom came through with amazing and salient points on their individual topics and we thought it fair to share them with you. Sweet right?

Now, if you’re a fan of surprises, this one was especially for you!

Even though we already shared our speakers and their topics with you beforehand, we decided to surprise you with one more that you didn’t see coming – an insightful session with the delectable Lami Tumaka! Lami Tumaka is a public relations expert who retired from her service as the director of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency after 22 years of exceptional work. She came in with her wealth of knowledge to share words of wisdom on career, family life and parenting. Trust us, this session was power-packed.

When she was asked the greatest factor in marriage, she said:

Communication is of paramount importance in your home. Never forget to communicate.

 

If you ever wondered what it takes to build a home, she shared:

Love, beauty and brains are not enough to build a home.

When asked how to retain individual identities in marriage, she said:

Your partner wants you to make contributions. Don’t be too dependent.

 

In her final words, mutual respect is important for any marriage to work. The husband should respect his wife and the wife respects her husband. Nothing actually prepared us for the fire the amazing Lami Tuamaka came with. Our speakers left a gift for you, click HERE to get it.

