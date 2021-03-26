New Video: Samuel Suh – One Word

After the release of his single “Rivers“, Gospel Reggae artist, Samuel Suh has released his second single titled “One Word“.

The much-anticipated music video, directed and shot by Orlando Da Costa O’magic, comes as a follow-up to the first single. The Scarecrow Beats produced track is also the second from his EP “Victory”.

Lyrics

One One. Only one One One (2x)

Chorus

Just one Word, and my soul is free

Just one Word, that is all I need

In the beginning, was the Word

And the Word was with GOD

And the Word was GOD

Yeah it’s all I need (2x)

Bridge

Heaven and Earth shall pass away

But your Word will still remain

From the beginning till the end

Lord, you are the same (2x)

Chorus

Just one Word, and my soul is free

Just one Word, that is all I need

Verse

Your Word oh GOD is sharper

Than any two-edged sword

My Savior and my Master

Yes you are my Lord

Bridge Heaven and Earth shall pass away

But your Word will still remain

From the beginning till the end

Lord, you are the same (2x)

Chorus

Just one Word, and my soul is free

Just one Word, that is all I need

Only one Word, only one, only only

only only only one (5x)

Bridge

Heaven and Earth shall pass away

But your Word will still remain

From the beginning till the end

Lord, you are the same (2x)

Chorus

Just one Word, and my soul is free

Just one Word, that is all I need

Watch the video below: