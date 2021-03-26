Connect with us

New Video: Samuel Suh – One Word

Published

24 hours ago

 on

After the release of his single “Rivers“, Gospel Reggae artist, Samuel Suh has released his second single titled “One Word“.

The much-anticipated music video, directed and shot by Orlando Da Costa O’magic, comes as a follow-up to the first single. The Scarecrow Beats produced track is also the second from his EP “Victory”.

Lyrics

One One. Only one One One (2x)

Chorus

Just one Word, and my soul is free
Just one Word, that is all I need
In the beginning, was the Word
And the Word was with GOD
And the Word was GOD
Yeah it’s all I need (2x)

Bridge
Heaven and Earth shall pass away
But your Word will still remain
From the beginning till the end
Lord, you are the same (2x)

Chorus
Just one Word, and my soul is free
Just one Word, that is all I need

Verse
Your Word oh GOD is sharper
Than any two-edged sword
My Savior and my Master
Yes you are my Lord

Bridge Heaven and Earth shall pass away
But your Word will still remain
From the beginning till the end
Lord, you are the same (2x)

Chorus
Just one Word, and my soul is free
Just one Word, that is all I need

Only one Word, only one, only only
only only only one (5x)

Bridge
Heaven and Earth shall pass away
But your Word will still remain
From the beginning till the end
Lord, you are the same (2x)

Chorus
Just one Word, and my soul is free
Just one Word, that is all I need

Watch the video below:

