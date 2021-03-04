TokeMoments: All the Ways you can Identify a Nigerian, According to Toke Makinwa

Toke Makinwa is back with another hilarious episode of “Toke Moments” and this one is all about the many ways you can identify a Nigerian. She says,

This week on TokeMoments, we talk about those things that are synonymous with being Nigerian, you can take the Nigerian out of Nigeria but you cannot take the Nigerian out of us. Nigerians all around the world can relate. I love my country so much, even with all of the madness, it has shaped me. Let me be the first to confirm to you that living in Nigeria is one of the most stressful, knowledgeable yet crazy, hard yet hilarious experience you can ever experience, it is one for the books, it is not for the faint hearted and yet you can’t trade it for anything in the world. Nigerians are special, if you are one or have them as friends lets watch and have a fun filled day, add the things you think I forgot too.