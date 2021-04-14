Go on a Tour of Naomi Campbell’s Luxurious, Airy Villa in Kenya

Let Architectural Digest take you on a tour of the coast of the Indian Ocean in Kenya to visit supermodel Naomi Campbell at her luxurious, airy villa.

Life as a fashion trailblazer and industry icon in constant demand for years necessitates a place to get away and unwind, and the tranquil seaside town of Malindi proved to be the perfect spot. “It’s a very calming place,” says Campbell. “You don’t really want to be on the phone. You’re not trying to find a television. You just want to read and be with yourself.”

Watch the video below: