Usain Bolt is Naomi Campbell’s Guest in this Episode of "No Filter With Naomi"

Go on a Tour of Naomi Campbell’s Luxurious, Airy Villa in Kenya

Must Watch Trailer: Viola Davis, Denzel Washington Open Up in Netflix Special "Chadwick Boseman: Portrait Of An Artist"

Peruzzi talks Meeting Davido, "Rum & Boogie" in his Interview #WithChude​

Explore the Beauty of Zanzibar through Tayo Aina's Eyes in this New Vlog

Nviiri takes on a restoration projection in Episode 4 of “Sol Family” Season 2

All the Amazing Performances from Episode 3 of #TheVoiceNigeria3 | Blind Auditions

Shopping for a Newborn? Mory Coco has a piece of advice for You

Lilian Afegbai's Opinion on Things Guys shouldn't do on a First Date

Get to know Global Open Mathematics Champion, Faith Odunsi Some More in this Interview

Published

4 hours ago

 on

In this episode of “No Filter With Naomi“, Olympic legend Usain Bolt sits down with Naomi Campbell to discuss his family, gold medals, being the fastest man alive, the Olympics, his Jamaican roots and what’s next for him.

Bolt who started running when he was around 10 years old says, about his height and now it affected him, “When I got to the professional level, at the start it was a disadvantage. But for me, when I was younger it was all advanced because I was taller, my legs were wonderful. It was easy for me.”

Watch the new episode below:

