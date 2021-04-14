Usain Bolt is Naomi Campbell’s Guest in this Episode of “No Filter With Naomi”

In this episode of “No Filter With Naomi“, Olympic legend Usain Bolt sits down with Naomi Campbell to discuss his family, gold medals, being the fastest man alive, the Olympics, his Jamaican roots and what’s next for him.

Bolt who started running when he was around 10 years old says, about his height and now it affected him, “When I got to the professional level, at the start it was a disadvantage. But for me, when I was younger it was all advanced because I was taller, my legs were wonderful. It was easy for me.”

