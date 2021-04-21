Catch the Second Part of Banky W’s “Final Say Faith” Message, “From Promise to Purpose”

Here is the follow up to Banky W and Adesua Etomi-Wellington‘s “Final Say Faith” message at The Waterbrook Church in Lagos and it digs a bit deeper into building your faith.

This second part is titled “From Promise to Purpose” and poses the questions: How do we go from receiving the promise to fulfilling our purpose here on earth? What steps can we take and what seeds can we sow?

Banky and Adesua recently shared the first part of this message where they opened up about their journey to having Baby Zaiah, with the hope to inspire, encourage and help you heal and build your faith.

Watch the 2nd part below: