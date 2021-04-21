Connect with us

BN TV

Catch the Second Part of Banky W's "Final Say Faith" Message, "From Promise to Purpose"

BN TV Movies & TV

Binge Watch Four Episodes of New Web Series "Highway Girls"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Taiwo Egunjobi's Urban Drama "All Na Vibes” set to Premiere at NollywoodWeek Festival | See the Teaser

BN TV

A Simple Beef & Veggie Stir Fry Sauce Recipe from Lovemrskush

BN TV

Sisi Yemmie's Hack to make Mini Pizza In 10 Minutes

BN TV Music

Meet Nviiri & Elodie's New Pet in Episode 5 of Sauti Sol's "Sol Family" Season 2

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Accelerate TV drops Trailer for Coming Film “The Olive” starring Ibrahim Suleiman, Joke Silva & Mawuli Gavor

BN TV Movies & TV

This Documentary "Forces Beyond Our Control" captures Nigeria's Political Upheavals through the Lens of the #EndSARS Protest

BN TV Music

Here's Johnny Drille's Serenading Performance of "A Thousand Miles" on #JohnnysBeachSessions​

BN TV

Keep Up with Sisi Yemmie & Family in New "Episode of "Sisi Weekly"

BN TV

Catch the Second Part of Banky W’s “Final Say Faith” Message, “From Promise to Purpose”

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Here is the follow up to Banky W and Adesua Etomi-Wellington‘s “Final Say Faith” message at The Waterbrook Church in Lagos and it digs a bit deeper into building your faith.

This second part is titled “From Promise to Purpose” and poses the questions: How do we go from receiving the promise to fulfilling our purpose here on earth? What steps can we take and what seeds can we sow?

Banky and Adesua recently shared the first part of this message where they opened up about their journey to having Baby Zaiah, with the hope to inspire, encourage and help you heal and build your faith.

Watch the 2nd part below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Ime Ekpo: This is Why Fela Should Be Inducted Into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Ifeoma Monye: Health Practices that’ll Make you Healthier & Improve your Life

Hephzibah Frances: Giving My Father His Flowers While He’s Still Here

Enitan Kehinde: Lessons & Wins from My 5 Years of Being a PR Consultant

Mfonobong Inyang: Are Regulators the New ‘Village People’?
Advertisement
css.php