Introducing the newest Veritasi Homes Landlords👏👏

Veritasi Homes, a leading real estate company in Nigeria, handed over units of completed apartments at Camberwall Courts, Abijo to Lagos’ newest landlords. Delivering on its promise to make average Nigerians homeowners, the handover ceremony, held at Camberwall Court, Abijo GRA along the Lekki-Epe expressway was graced by the new homeowners, well-wishers, and industry stakeholders.

“Veritasi’s delivery is a silver lining birthing hope to the Nigerian real estate industry, and they just erased my bias for off-plan sales. I love my apartment, the facilities, and how the entire estate is coming together as a habitable and upscale abode knowing that it is an affordable housing project”, says Fagbemi Mayokun, one of the new homeowners.

Another homeowner, Kingsley Oboro, who was particularly delighted about the seamless process of getting his property, said:

“Thank you, Veritasi, for making me a landlord, for giving me my first home while I focused on my other dreams. I loved me not having to deal with the building and the construction process”.

For Adetola Nola, Founder & CEO of Veritasi Homes and Properties, Camberwall Courts was a dream. She says:

“We wanted to make people homeowners, and today, we are glad to hand over the first set of properties to our new homeowners. One of our core values is customer-centricity. Our customers make us what and who we are. For them, we will always go the extra mile to ensure they get the life of comfort and convenience they deserve. Thanks to everyone that partnered with us – that believed in us and trusted us to deliver on their properties since the purchase off-plan.”

Handing over the property deed to the new landlords, Tobi Yusuff, partner and head of marketing communications at Veritasi says,

“We are pleased to be part of your home-ownership journey. Veritasi is always concerned about value. We promise a fantastic experience as you move into your apartments”.

Tobi Yusuff also gave the closing remark; he thanked everyone present and urged the customers to support Veritasi Homes and Properties. He once again pledged meritorious service delivery through innovation.

Camberwall Court, Abijo is one of the remarkable projects of Veritasi Homes and Properties Limited with top-notch facilities like 24 hours power supply and top-notch security. The apartments are designed to cater to modern living. With a reputation for exceptional and on-time service delivery, Veritasi has made another remarkable impact. The new landlords were delighted to receive the keys to their new apartments.

