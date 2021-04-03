Connect with us

Events Promotions

Trophy Beer unveils its Tallest Bottle and we have Highlights

Events Promotions

Mercy Johnson Okojie, Sisi Yemmie, Otto Orondaam, are standing for better Oral Care in the Pepsodent Roundtable discuss and #BrushWithMe Campaign

Events Promotions

Fulfilling its Promise- ISN donates 1 Million Naira worth of Medical Laboratory Reagents to UNILAG Medical Centre

Events Promotions

Tech4Dev launches its 'I Am A Woman Techsters Campaign' with an Art Exhibition | Here's how You can participate

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend - Easter Edition

Events

Here are 10 Key Take-aways from Knorr's month-long #IWM2021 Celebrations

Events Scoop

Friends, Love & A Surprise Dinner - That’s How Mabel Makun Spent Her Birthday

Events Promotions

Flour Mills of Nigeria celebrated International Women’s Day with a virtual Event hosted by FMN Women's Network

Events

Total Health Trust extends a Hand of Love to Special needs Children at Ojuwoye Community Inclusive Primary School

Events Inspired

This Remarkable 12-Year Old Boy Zizah Okeugo is Rising Above Autism & Epilepsy With His Art

Events

Trophy Beer unveils its Tallest Bottle and we have Highlights

Published

7 mins ago

 on

Consumers of premium lager, Trophy were treated to a unique experience when the beer makers unveiled Nigeria’s tallest bottle in Lagos.

The epoch-making event held at the Ikeja City Mall in Lagos had in attendance Trophy brand ambassadors: Falz and Femi Adebayo, celebrities, government officials, consumers, and other stakeholders.

Speaking at the occasion, Marketing Director, International Breweries, Tolulope Adedeji revealed that the decision to erect Nigeria’s tallest beer bottle which stands at 46 feet was borne out of the desire to commemorate Trophy’s feat as the number one beer brand in Nigeria.

“We are the leading beer brand in Nigeria today, especially in the South West where we have received a lot of love from our consumers, and that’s why we resolved to honor them with this one-of-a-kind experience,” she said.

Poets, dancers, drummers, and praise singers were on-hand to thrill consumers who purchased at least six cans of beer- an experience the Marketing Manager, Trophy, Bamise Oyegbami described as Waa Gbayi.

“The Numero Uno project we are experiencing today is the unveiling of the Trophy fiberglass structure which appears to be the tallest ever considering the absence of a record of its type according to the Guinness World Records. It is a follow-up to the waa gbayi experience where we took the honor to the homes of our consumers by giving them a personalized experience of what it is to be an ‘Honourable’ through activities such as praise-singing and socializing with free drinks,” Oyegbami said.

A loyal Trophy consumer, Femi Oyeleke who witnessed the event applauded Trophy lagers ingenuity with the creation and unveiling of Nigeria’s tallest beer bottle. The 38-year-old described Trophy’s commitment to doing something out of the ordinary as “refreshingly different

Next up on the Numero Uno train is the ancient city of Ibadan where the 14 meters (45.9FT) and 3.8 meters (12.5 FT) in diameter bottle will also be unveiled.

More Pictures

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————Sponsored Content 

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Erisco

Industry-led conversations on female power, African entrepreneurship, ethical fashion – EFI Podcast Series 2!

Star Features

Dennis Isong: 7 Things you Need to Check Before you Purchase Properties from Real Estate Companies

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

“Beautiful Chaos” – Re-witnessing a Recent Point Zero | by Tega Oghenechovwen

Titi Oliyide: How to Get Your Kids Interested in STEM

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Of Hope, Happy Endings & Life’s Uncertainties
Advertisement
css.php