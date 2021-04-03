Connect with us

Events Promotions

Mercy Johnson Okojie, Sisi Yemmie, Otto Orondaam, are standing for better Oral Care in the Pepsodent Roundtable discuss and #BrushWithMe Campaign

Events Promotions

Trophy Beer unveils its Tallest Bottle and we have Highlights

Events Promotions

Fulfilling its Promise- ISN donates 1 Million Naira worth of Medical Laboratory Reagents to UNILAG Medical Centre

Events Promotions

Tech4Dev launches its 'I Am A Woman Techsters Campaign' with an Art Exhibition | Here's how You can participate

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend - Easter Edition

Events

Here are 10 Key Take-aways from Knorr's month-long #IWM2021 Celebrations

Events Scoop

Friends, Love & A Surprise Dinner - That’s How Mabel Makun Spent Her Birthday

Events Promotions

Flour Mills of Nigeria celebrated International Women’s Day with a virtual Event hosted by FMN Women's Network

Events

Total Health Trust extends a Hand of Love to Special needs Children at Ojuwoye Community Inclusive Primary School

Events Inspired

This Remarkable 12-Year Old Boy Zizah Okeugo is Rising Above Autism & Epilepsy With His Art

Events

Mercy Johnson Okojie, Sisi Yemmie, Otto Orondaam, are standing for better Oral Care in the Pepsodent Roundtable discuss and #BrushWithMe Campaign

Published

30 mins ago

 on

L-R Sisi Yemmie, Toluwaleke Salu, Mercy Johnson Okojie, Dr. Alonge, Dr. Timi Akinmuda

Pepsodent, a Unilever Global Oral Care brand has been at the forefront of educating Nigerians on the importance of good oral hygiene practices and its effect on overall health.

Over the past year, the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic nudged people to reprioritise their overall health and wellbeing. However, this positive shift did not translate into better oral care practices, which is a cornerstone of physical health.

Mercy Johnson Okojie

A global research conducted by Pepsodent revealed that fewer people are brushing twice a day in comparison to two years ago (pre-pandemic), with a 5% drop in adults and an 11% drop in children. Parents admitted to being more relaxed with their child’s oral health habits during the pandemic.

Three in five (61%) parents let their child eat sugary foods before bed. The research also shows that parents’ poor oral habits have an impact on children, this impact was accurately captured in the research findings that indicated that children are seven times more likely to skip teeth brushing if their parent do not brush day and night.

L-R Sisi Yemmie, Dr. Alonge, Toluwaleke Salu, Dr. Uyi Idah, Mercy Jonson Okojie and Dr. Feyiseke Dauda

Driven by the new research data, Pepsodent launched a global campaign #BrushWithMe for its 2021 World Oral Health Day celebrations, which highlights the importance of building good oral care routines within the family. In Nigeria, the #brushwithme campaign was launched with a round table, COVID compliant conference of 15 delegates held at the Unilever head office, Oregun, Ikeja.

Physically present were parent influencers; Mercy Johnson Okojie and Sisi Yemmie who agreed that oral health was not prioritized during the lockdown and their relaxed habits affected the oral hygiene of their children.

Dental professionals in attendance Dr. Timi Akinmuda; CEO Blanche Dental Clinic, Dr. Alonge, Director of Dentistry, Federal Ministry of Health, and representatives from the NDA; Dr. Uyi Idah and Dr. Feyisike Dauda pointed out that less people visited the dental clinics for oral check-ups although there has been more reported cases of oral health issues in the past one year.

Dr. Precious Ofili who joined virtually also mentioned that oral health diseases are largely caused by poor oral health hygiene although some oral health challenges are caused by more intrinsic issues within the body system.

Otto Orondaam

Otto Orondaam, the founder of Slum 2 School Initiative was in virtual attendance and he gave credit to Pepsodent on the availability of lower unit packs of toothpaste which is more affordable for parents and children in the lower rung of the economic ladder as well as the good job Pepsodent had done so far with the yearly brush day and night schools program. He however encouraged that more work can be done.

Dr. Uyi Idah and Mercy Johnson Okojie

Dr. Alonge, Director of Dentistry for the Federal Ministry of Health, clearly noted that brushing at night was a good preventive measure against oral health diseases such as cavities and tooth decay as it helps to prevent the overnight infestation of the tooth by microorganisms which in turn leads to holes in the teeth and decay.

In line with research findings, experts agreed that tooth decay is the world’s most widespread disease and dental cavities are one of the most prevalent conditions amongst children in the world. These are easily preventable by establishing a regular routine to brush both day and night with a fluoride toothpaste, reducing sugar consumption, and visiting the dentist regularly.

Toluwaleke Salu

Toluwaleke Salu, Category Manager for Oral Care, emphasized Pepsodent’s commitment towards adhering to industry standards and consumer health. She also revealed the tremendous work Pepsodent had done over the years on educating over 5 million school children on the importance of brushing day night, equipping them with free samples of Pepsodent toothpaste and toothbrushes.

Mercy Johnson Okojie

At the heart of the #BrushWithMe Campaign is the launch of the #brushwithme online challenge that aims to reinforce the importance of parents prioritising their own oral health, as children mimic their everyday habits.

By making brushing an established routine for the family, it elevates the simple, twice-daily act as a pillar of good health. Participants are expected to take a picture with their kids brushing day and night and upload on their social media handles with #brushwithmeNG, #PepsodentWOHD21 and tag @pepsodentng.

The event ended on a high note with key learnings from dental professionals on diets and habits that can help improve oral hygiene for families and individuals. All attendees attested to have learnt new things as regards oral health and pledged to foster good oral hygiene for themselves and those around them.

Sisi Yemmie

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Erisco

Industry-led conversations on female power, African entrepreneurship, ethical fashion – EFI Podcast Series 2!

Star Features

Dennis Isong: 7 Things you Need to Check Before you Purchase Properties from Real Estate Companies

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

“Beautiful Chaos” – Re-witnessing a Recent Point Zero | by Tega Oghenechovwen

Titi Oliyide: How to Get Your Kids Interested in STEM

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Of Hope, Happy Endings & Life’s Uncertainties
Advertisement
css.php