LucreziaBySujimoto: One of the first Buildings in Africa with 48 Private Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

GAGE Awards seeks to celebrate & spotlight Outstanding Individuals, Brands or Groups | Register to attend

Catch the Premiere of Africa Magic’s New Series, Baby Drama, this Wednesday Night

You can be One of the 30 lucky Winners of the 30k Voucher for your Kids back-to-school Supplies from SKIT Store

The Nigeria Premiere of the Award-Winning Movie ‘Eyimofe’ was simply Grand | See Photos

“Giving back is the new luxury!" - CEO of Sujimoto celebrates his 40th Birthday by giving Scholarships to Students of the Lagos free Slum School

Every moment from Saratu Danjuma's Bloom (an Evening of Poetry) was surreal

The Celebration of Life of a Matriach - Deaconess Urhoboferere Edematie-Ikuku in Delta State was Star-Studded & Grand

Get ready for all the Fun as Hustle & Bustle introduces Family Play Time and Capital Comedy Club in Abuja

Hey Ladies! Melodia is serving Unique and Sophisticated Ready-to-Wear Designs for you

The LucreziaBySujimoto keeps breaking boundaries by pioneering innovative features and facilities. 

For the first time in Africa, a building with a Private Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station has been birthed! This incredible high-rise condominium located in Africa’s richest estate is termed one of the most sophisticated buildings not only in Nigeria but the whole of Africa.

With the sporadic increase in the use of Artificial Intelligence and the advent of self-driving cars and electric vehicles, champions in the world of luxury real estate have found it pertinent to make provisions for these technological advancements in line with the clients’ ever-changing lifestyle, the Lucrezia is at the forefront of this development.

Putting their customers in mind, some of who own Tesla cars, the Lucrezia intelligently incorporates 48 EV charging points exclusively for the residents, giving ease of charging access to owners of these vehicles. Each station will be equipped with Level 2 and 3 chargers with various capacity configurations ranging from AC to the superfast DC chargers and will accommodate the three plug types- CCS, CHAdeMO, and Tesla.

Championing an eco-friendly environment, the stations will run solely on renewable energy. A single charge at the station can provide up to 350KW of power, which is enough to cover about 200 miles.

Spanning approximately 1350 square meters with 4 bedrooms, 3 BQs, and 10 car parks, the super luxurious masterpiece is fitted with ultra-modern luxuries such as a Golf Garden in the sky, a vast Private pool that gives a scenic view of the exclusive Island’s landscape, Private Cinema, Private Gym, Private Elevator, Private Office, Gaggenau Kitchen, Full home automation, Zaha Hadid sanitary ware by Porcelanosa, Crèche, Private clinic, Mini Mart, a Private Spa that pampers your indulgence and many more luxurious features.

For a 2, 3, or 4 bedroom, call Dammy on 0809 852 1646 or Tomiwa on 0809 124 3555 for further inquiries.

Sijibomi Ogundele is the MD of Sujimoto Construction, the no.1 Luxury Real Estate Company in Nigeria and the Developer of LeonardoBySujimoto, the 24-storey luxury building, including private Cinema and full home automation; the Lucrezia, the 14-storey Residential High-rise with premium features and facilities; the QueenAminaBySujimoto, a first-of-its-kind luxury tower located in highbrow Abuja; and the developer of the proposed Sujimoto Tower in Downtown Dubai.

Instagram- @sujimotong
Twitter- @sujimotogroup
Facebook- @sujimotoconstruction

 

