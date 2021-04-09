Connect with us

9jafarm is bringing healthy & affordable Fresh Farm Foods to you with the aid of Technology

Starring Ramsey Noah, Fabian Lojede & Trevor Gumbi; 'Slay' an Elvis Chucks Movie hits Netflix today, April 26th

LucreziaBySujimoto: One of the first Buildings in Africa with 48 Private Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

GAGE Awards seeks to celebrate & spotlight Outstanding Individuals, Brands or Groups | Register to attend

Catch the Premiere of Africa Magic's New Series, Baby Drama, this Wednesday Night

You can be One of the 30 lucky Winners of the 30k Voucher for your Kids back-to-school Supplies from SKIT Store

The Nigeria Premiere of the Award-Winning Movie 'Eyimofe' was simply Grand | See Photos

"Giving back is the new luxury!" - CEO of Sujimoto celebrates his 40th Birthday by giving Scholarships to Students of the Lagos free Slum School

Every moment from Saratu Danjuma's Bloom (an Evening of Poetry) was surreal

The Celebration of Life of a Matriach - Deaconess Urhoboferere Edematie-Ikuku in Delta State was Star-Studded & Grand

5 hours ago

Our ever-busy lives and the pressure on quality leisure time warrant that we embrace technology as a way of easing stress and getting tasks done promptly. These and more are what Nigeria’s unique agro-commerce platform, 9jafarm brings to your doorstep. 

With intentions to stay true to its promise and slogan, “bringing healthy farm foods, timely to you!”, 9jafarm is working around the clock to rejuvenate the growingly fatigued food e-commerce system. 9jafarm aims to bring fresh farm food choices, which have undergone the best and most professional quality checks, at the ease of a click of a button via your mobile phone. 

Championing speed, quality, and affordability, the mobile farm produce marketplace is every Nigerian’s dream of comfort, digital support, and advancement as all fresh farm food lovers get their food delivered to their doorstep right out of their phones. 

9jafarm understands that time is essential, moments are valuable, and opportunities for making money, building memories with loved ones, should be grasped without distractions. Hence, the platform’s commitment to taking the burden of any kind off its consumers. 

9jafarm services include:

  • Sales of farm produce at fixed prices on the website such as:

-Meat, Poultry & Seafoods: (Eggs, Fresh/Frozen Meat, Fresh/Frozen Poultry, Fresh/Frozen Seafoods, Frozen Bacon, Sausages & Cold cuts, Smoked Poultry, Meat & Seafoods)
-Fruits, Vegetables & Nuts, Fresh Herbs & Spices, Frozen Fruits, Frozen Vegetables,
-Plantain Roots & Tubers
-Oils, Seasonings, Spice & Condiments
-Grains & Pastas, Packaged /Processed food items

  • Combo Deals: A variety of combinations of farm produce offered at best affordable prices when compared to ordering the items within these packages individually.
  • Meat Sharing
  • Monthly Subscription: monthly grocery subscription plan (3 months, 6 months & 1 year) that allows consumers to subscribe to certain packages at affordable prices. This allows customers access fresh farm produce within the subscription period while hedging against market prices.
  • Personal Grocery Shopping (Shop for me): This product was designed to enable customers to tailor their orders based on their needs as well as their available funds. 
  • Bulk Purchases: Customers (Hotels, restaurants, caterers, etc.) can order farm produce in bulk quantities at discounted prices.

Equally catering to farmers to ease sales of produce, maximize profit and take off the stress of logistics, 9jafarm provides a bridge that closes the gap between the nation’s food baskets and their audience, providing an even broader market for farmers to access online. 

Consumers can shop on the mobile grocery platform for as low as one thousand naira (N1,000) and enjoy features and updates that make your shopping experience seamless and increasingly attractive at all times.

9jaFarm produce are fresh, quality, and straight from the farm, hygienically sorted, carefully packaged, and delivered within 24 hours (monthly subscriptions are delivered on the 28th of every month)

Contact info:

Email: [email protected], [email protected]

Call or WhatsApp: +2349050972361

Instagram, Twitter & Facebook 

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content

