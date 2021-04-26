Connect with us

Starring Ramsey Noah, Fabian Lojede & Trevor Gumbi; 'Slay' an Elvis Chucks Movie hits Netflix today, April 26th

9jafarm is bringing healthy & affordable Fresh Farm Foods to you with the aid of Technology

LucreziaBySujimoto: One of the first Buildings in Africa with 48 Private Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

GAGE Awards seeks to celebrate & spotlight Outstanding Individuals, Brands or Groups | Register to attend

Catch the Premiere of Africa Magic’s New Series, Baby Drama, this Wednesday Night

You can be One of the 30 lucky Winners of the 30k Voucher for your Kids back-to-school Supplies from SKIT Store

The Nigeria Premiere of the Award-Winning Movie ‘Eyimofe’ was simply Grand | See Photos

“Giving back is the new luxury!" - CEO of Sujimoto celebrates his 40th Birthday by giving Scholarships to Students of the Lagos free Slum School

Every moment from Saratu Danjuma's Bloom (an Evening of Poetry) was surreal

The Celebration of Life of a Matriach - Deaconess Urhoboferere Edematie-Ikuku in Delta State was Star-Studded & Grand

Published

23 mins ago

 on

Today, April 26th, 2021 a new blockbuster movie titled “Slay” will be live on Netflix.

Produced by Elvis Chucks, Slay features a star-studded cast of African legends which includes Amanda Dupont, Ramsey Noah, Dawn Thandeka, Enhle Mbali, Fabian Lojede, Lilian Dube, Trevor Gumbi, Tumi Morake, Idris Sultan, Leroy Gopal, Joe Kazadi, and Kabomo Vilakazi, the movie Slay tells the story of girls who prey on older, promiscuous men.

The movie further sheds light on tales of girls who want to appear as if they come from a wealthy background when they, in fact, are living in poverty. Some say they are merely attractive girls who get given what they want whether they’ve asked for it or not. Or is it simply girls who slay at everything they do. They have the best in everything.

Slay is produced by Elvis Chucks and directed by Adze Ugah whose previous works include Isibaya, Jacob’s Cross, Yizo Yizo, Isithembiso & Mrs. Right guy.

Watch the trailer below.

Star Features

Firecracker Toyeen: The One Time I Was Scammed as a Teenager

Biodun Da-Silva: Find Your Ingenuity & Share it With the World

Teenage Sex And the Faux Promise of Freedom

Dennis Isong: Here’s How You Can Cut Costs While Constructing your Building

Fola Daniel Adelesi: The Things You Tell Yourself
