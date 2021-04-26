Starring Ramsey Noah, Fabian Lojede & Trevor Gumbi; ‘Slay’ an Elvis Chucks Movie hits Netflix today, April 26th

Today, April 26th, 2021 a new blockbuster movie titled “Slay” will be live on Netflix.

Produced by Elvis Chucks, Slay features a star-studded cast of African legends which includes Amanda Dupont, Ramsey Noah, Dawn Thandeka, Enhle Mbali, Fabian Lojede, Lilian Dube, Trevor Gumbi, Tumi Morake, Idris Sultan, Leroy Gopal, Joe Kazadi, and Kabomo Vilakazi, the movie Slay tells the story of girls who prey on older, promiscuous men.

The movie further sheds light on tales of girls who want to appear as if they come from a wealthy background when they, in fact, are living in poverty. Some say they are merely attractive girls who get given what they want whether they’ve asked for it or not. Or is it simply girls who slay at everything they do. They have the best in everything.

Slay is produced by Elvis Chucks and directed by Adze Ugah whose previous works include Isibaya, Jacob’s Cross, Yizo Yizo, Isithembiso & Mrs. Right guy.

Watch the trailer below.

