It’s Oruitemeka Ibinabo Irene’s Birthday and She looks so Lovely in these Photos

Published

57 mins ago

 on

Nigerian entrepreneur — Oruitemeka Ibinabo Irene is celebrating her birthday today.

The CEO of Shark House 101 one of the best seafood restaurants in Nigeria.
In celebration of her day, the beautiful entrepreneur shared these stunning pictures of herself and then wrote

“Gratitude awash my heart, happiness rings forever in my heart, ‘cos I’m plus one today💃. Long live my breath and prosperity for the works of my hands🙏.”

“I love that I am evolving on all fronts. Yay! This is thanks to God, good health, cheerful friends and loved ones, great staff, loyal customers, supportive fishermen/women, and an irreplaceable mother that has conformed me into serving millions of Nigerians the nutrients of seafood.”

“Today, I will draw water from the well of prosperity. 🍾🍾🥂 🎂 Many happy returns to Me from Me! Hurray”

@misslaverite #sharkboss #sharkhouse101

Shark House 101 is one of the best seafood restaurants is located in Abuja, PH, and Lagos.

Follow them on Instagram @thesharkexpress
Visit www.sharkhouse101.com to order your seafood.

Styled by @Jbronze
Outfit by @EricaMoorebrand
Makeup by @bibiyonce
Photography @chuckdaniels_
Hair @Jbronze

