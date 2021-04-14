Connect with us

10 Times Nengi Hampson served Major Hair & Makeup Inspiration

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Reality TV star Nengi Hampson is always a delight to see on and off the red carpet. Whether she is stealing the spotlight in head-turning outfits, or serving major beauty inspiration – Nengi’s Instagram page is a wonderland for beauty and fashion enthusiasts who love trends and risque looks.

As there are more social events popping up this season, we’ve scoured through her page for some of the best hair and makeup photos she has shared – of course, done by creative makeup artists and hairstylists – from bold red lips and dramatic lashes to pared-down soft nudes and bright blonde weaves.

Keep scrolling for all the beauty inspiration you need from this #BellaStylista.

You can find hairstyle and makeup tutorials on our dedicated beauty column here.

