Chiki Opens a Dance Studio in Episode 6 of Sauti Sol’s “Sol Family” Season 2

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Sauti Sol has dropped episode 6 of the reality show “Sol Family” Season 2 and Chiki opens a dance studio in this episode.

The series highlights the Kenyan band Sauti Sol’s musical trip and offering a glimpse into the personal lives of bandmembers Bien-Aime BarazaWillis Austin ChimanoPolycarp Otieno and Savara Mudigi. Sol Family will also show viewers the band’s music-making process with contributions from the band’s management.

“Sol Family” is created by Eugene Mbugua and produced by Documentary & Reality Television Ltd.

Missed the last episode? Catch up here.

Watch episode 6 of “Sol Family” below:

