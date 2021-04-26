Chiki Opens a Dance Studio in Episode 6 of Sauti Sol’s “Sol Family” Season 2

Sauti Sol has dropped episode 6 of the reality show “Sol Family” Season 2 and Chiki opens a dance studio in this episode.

The series highlights the Kenyan band Sauti Sol’s musical trip and offering a glimpse into the personal lives of bandmembers Bien-Aime Baraza, Willis Austin Chimano, Polycarp Otieno and Savara Mudigi. Sol Family will also show viewers the band’s music-making process with contributions from the band’s management.

“Sol Family” is created by Eugene Mbugua and produced by Documentary & Reality Television Ltd.

Watch episode 6 of “Sol Family” below: