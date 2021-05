A new episode of “Blue Therapy” has premiered.

The critically acclaimed couples therapy show stars Chioma Ibe and Paul Sonowo, Deborah Famodun and Jamel Dietz, as Denise the Therapist helps them mend their relationships.

In episode 5, the couples come back for a new session with Denise to pick up where they left off, but it seems more issues have come to light!

Watch the video below: