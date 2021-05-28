BN TV
Orezi & Toke Makinwa discuss the Lifestyle of Musicians in this Episode of “Toke Moments”
It’s another interesting episode of “Toke Moments“, and this week Orezi joins Toke Makinwa for a quick chat on the lifestyle of musicians. She says,
I have always been so curious about the men in the music space, the lifestyle that comes with fame, how they manage their relationships and much more. I would never date a musician, in my opinion it Is a whole lot of stress but what do I know right? Watch Orezi discuss it all on this week’s episode and Ladies guess what? He shared some expo too.
Watch the new episode below:
