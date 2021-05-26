Wonder Continues her Quest for Fame in Episode 2 of Red TV’s Web Series “Public Figure”

Episode 2 of Red TV’s new web series “Public Figure” has premiered and this one is tagged ‘Meet & Greet’.

In this week’s episode, Wonder continues to push for more publicity in her quest for fame but there seems to be trouble all around her. Where exactly will this journey take her to?

“Public Figure” is a tale of power and fame and all the lust in-between.

The web series features, Aaron Adatsi as Yaw Dordor, Dela Seade as Wonder, Kingsley Yamoah as Danny de Souza, Daisy Little as Frances and Van Vicker as Kuuku.

Watch the first episode below: