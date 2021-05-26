‘How To Be a Cool Mom’ – Nicole Chikwe joins FK & Jola on “I Said What I Said” Podcast

In this episode of the “I Said What I Said” podcast, Fk Abudu and Jola Ayeye have an insightful chat with Nicole Chikwe, founder of “The Mummy Summit”, an amazing mother of 3 and a lovely Instagram sensation.

Nicole takes us through the challenges of being a millennial mum, what parenting during the pandemic was like and how she’s able to successfully navigate it all.

Listen to the podcast for all the tea!