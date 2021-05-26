Connect with us

'How To Be a Cool Mom' – Nicole Chikwe joins FK & Jola on "I Said What I Said" Podcast

In this episode of the “I Said What I Said” podcast, Fk Abudu and Jola Ayeye have an insightful chat with Nicole Chikwe, founder of “The Mummy Summit”,  an amazing mother of 3 and a lovely Instagram sensation.

Nicole takes us through the challenges of being a millennial mum, what parenting during the pandemic was like and how she’s able to successfully navigate it all.

Listen to the podcast for all the tea!

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

#ChildrensDay: It’s Time to Set Our Children Up for a Better Future

BN Hot Topic: What Do you Do When your Stepchildren Don’t Accept You?

BN Book Review: Bloom: Discover God’s Plan For You In Tough Seasons by Banire Adejana-Takuro | Review by The BookLady NG

Do We Really Need to Phase Out NYSC?

Here’s How We Can Make the Transcript-Collection Process Easier for Graduates
